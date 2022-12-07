GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 500500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

GreenSpace Brands Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$7.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

