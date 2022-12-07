Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 154,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,027,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Grom Social Enterprises from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Grom Social Enterprises ( NASDAQ:GROM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 214.31%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities.

