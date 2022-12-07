Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) to Issue GBX 0.75 Dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ground Rents Income Fund Trading Up 2.6 %
LON:GRIO opened at GBX 52 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £49.75 million and a P/E ratio of 5,200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.51. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 46 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.92).
About Ground Rents Income Fund
