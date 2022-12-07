Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) to Issue GBX 0.75 Dividend

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ground Rents Income Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

LON:GRIO opened at GBX 52 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £49.75 million and a P/E ratio of 5,200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.51. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 46 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.50 ($0.92).

Get Ground Rents Income Fund alerts:

About Ground Rents Income Fund

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.