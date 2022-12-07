Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in November

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,161,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 1,248,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.

