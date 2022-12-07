Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in November

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,161,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 1,248,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.71.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
