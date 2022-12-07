Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 4.5%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.39 and last traded at $51.39. 4,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,171,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

