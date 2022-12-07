Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,443 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 54.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the second quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAHU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 131,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

