Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Reaches $24.00 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $24.00 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $35.24 or 0.00208928 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00499113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,033.62 or 0.29833438 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.