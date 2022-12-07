HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCA. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,501. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.