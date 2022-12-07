Head to Head Analysis: 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) versus Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 9F and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9F N/A N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 2.92% 35.55% 16.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 9F and Perella Weinberg Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9F $119.49 million 0.37 -$36.86 million N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 1.04 -$9.42 million ($0.45) -21.27

Risk & Volatility

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

9F has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of 9F shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 9F and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than 9F.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats 9F on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, rice, noodle and oils, household appliances, jewelry, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

