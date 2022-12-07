Head-To-Head Contrast: CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) & Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) and CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and CohBar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $250,000.00 424.03 -$20.02 million ($1.13) -3.72 CohBar N/A N/A -$15.48 million ($4.12) -0.41

CohBar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capricor Therapeutics. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CohBar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 CohBar 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capricor Therapeutics and CohBar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 292.86%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than CohBar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of CohBar shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of CohBar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 4.18, meaning that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CohBar has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and CohBar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics N/A -121.95% -50.38% CohBar N/A -50.74% -48.43%

Summary

Capricor Therapeutics beats CohBar on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its lead clinical candidate is CB4211, a novel refined analog of the MOTS-c mitochondrial derived peptide, which is in Phase Ib stage of a Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH and obesity. The company's preclinical programs include CB5138 analogs for fibrotic diseases; and CB5064 analogs for COVID-19 associated ARDS. CohBar, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

