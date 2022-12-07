Head-To-Head Review: Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) & Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) and Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dana has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Dana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 22.06 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -6.52 Dana $8.95 billion 0.26 $197.00 million ($0.25) -65.68

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Dana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Dana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envirotech Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Envirotech Vehicles and Dana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Dana 0 6 0 0 2.00

Dana has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.08%. Given Dana’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dana is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49% Dana -0.38% 3.66% 0.88%

Summary

Dana beats Envirotech Vehicles on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Drive Systems segment offers axles, driveshafts, e-axles, electrodynamic and drivetrain components, and transmissions, as well as electric, hybrid, and ICE products for light trucks, sport and crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems segment provides axles, driveshafts, e-axles, e-transmissions, electrodynamic and drivetrain components, and electric vehicle integration services, as well as software as a service for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment offers axles, driveshafts, transmissions, planetary hub drives, e-axles and e-drives, and helical and bevel-helical gearboxes, as well as electrodynamic, hydraulic, and drivetrain components for construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary markets. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets and sealing, cover modules, heat shields, thermal management, e-thermal management, cooling, and bipolar fuel cell plates products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

