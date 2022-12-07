Head-To-Head Survey: Lufax (NYSE:LU) vs. Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akso Health Group and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 2 5 3 0 2.10

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lufax has a consensus price target of $3.07, suggesting a potential upside of 58.94%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akso Health Group and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $1.75 million 11.73 -$34.83 million N/A N/A Lufax $9.70 billion 0.46 $2.60 billion $0.79 2.45

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Akso Health Group and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A Lufax 20.48% 13.69% 3.58%

Summary

Lufax beats Akso Health Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. As of July 13, 2021, Akso Health Group operates as a subsidiary of Webao Limited.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

