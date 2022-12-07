Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 10,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

HR opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 459.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 64.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 315.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 233,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 177,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.