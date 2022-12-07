Hedera (HBAR) Tops One Day Volume of $13.21 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $908.42 million and $13.21 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00078375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00056756 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024904 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04763208 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $10,688,970.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

