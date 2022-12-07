Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) is Centerstone Investors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Centerstone Investors LLC lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein comprises 7.4% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,167. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

