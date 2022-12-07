Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 870,760 shares.The stock last traded at $12.50 and had previously closed at $13.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife Nutrition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

