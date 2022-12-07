High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Stock Price Down 1%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 38,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 92,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.
High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%.
Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on High Income Securities Fund (PCF)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.