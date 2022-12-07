High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Stock Price Down 1%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 38,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 92,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 864,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,178 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 33.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

