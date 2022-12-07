Highcape Capital, L.P. Purchases 735,000 Shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 735,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,491,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,597,604 shares in the company, valued at $26,588,619. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aziyo Biologics stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 69,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,572. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AZYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Aziyo Biologics makes up approximately 2.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 8.37% of Aziyo Biologics worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

