Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.39. Highway shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 2,838 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Highway Trading Up 2.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.
About Highway
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
