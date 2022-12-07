Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.17

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.39. Highway shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 2,838 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Highway Cuts Dividend

About Highway

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Highway’s payout ratio is presently 375.02%.

(Get Rating)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.