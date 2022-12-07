Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Trading Down 4.9%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.02 and last traded at $50.47. Approximately 2,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 359,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Hillenbrand Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
