Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Trading Down 4.9%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.02 and last traded at $50.47. Approximately 2,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 359,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 124.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after buying an additional 423,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 292,538 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,215,000 after acquiring an additional 271,154 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.9% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 203,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $7,710,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

