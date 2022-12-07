Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,146,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910,816 shares during the period. Hillman Solutions makes up approximately 4.2% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned approximately 2.13% of Hillman Solutions worth $35,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 358,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,608. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 801.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLMN. Benchmark cut their target price on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

In other news, CTO Scott Kelley Moore acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 62,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,044.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $994,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,261.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott Kelley Moore acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 62,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,044.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 207,000 shares of company stock worth $1,590,380. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.