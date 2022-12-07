Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $10.02 or 0.00059552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $131.47 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00260661 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00085029 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,122,919 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.