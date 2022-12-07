Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.25

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 2243320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

