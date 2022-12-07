Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.79

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 12107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 4,347 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

