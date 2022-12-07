HUNT (HUNT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.63 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $50.63 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00499113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,033.62 or 0.29833438 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

