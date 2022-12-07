Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 531,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 13,643,195 shares.The stock last traded at $14.87 and had previously closed at $14.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

