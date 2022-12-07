Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.88.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HII traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.01. 2,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.05 and its 200 day moving average is $225.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $176.87 and a one year high of $260.02.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
