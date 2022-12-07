Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HII. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.01. 2,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.05 and its 200 day moving average is $225.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $176.87 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.