Huobi BTC Price Down 1.9% This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $654.56 million and $34,175.82 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for $16,796.83 or 0.99770871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

