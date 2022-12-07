HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HUYA stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HUYA by 8,607.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.66.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

