Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $45.79. Approximately 73,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 161,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.74) to €14.10 ($14.84) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.42) to €11.80 ($12.42) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Iberdrola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Iberdrola Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
About Iberdrola
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iberdrola (IBDRY)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.