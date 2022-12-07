Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $45.79. Approximately 73,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 161,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.74) to €14.10 ($14.84) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.42) to €11.80 ($12.42) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Iberdrola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.