ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $103.28

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.28 and traded as high as $111.44. ICF International shares last traded at $110.76, with a volume of 87,246 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $467.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.53 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $40,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,592. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in ICF International by 268.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICF International in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.