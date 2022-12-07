ICON Reaches Market Capitalization of $161.73 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. ICON has a total market cap of $161.73 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18036581 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,761,641.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.