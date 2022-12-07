iExec RLC 1-Day Volume Hits $5.76 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $82.70 million and $5.76 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00006068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010876 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00050428 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00237391 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003751 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.04844387 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $4,218,685.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.