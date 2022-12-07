Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Immune Therapeutics Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.
Immune Therapeutics Company Profile
Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immune Therapeutics (IMUND)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.