Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $558.58

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 558.58 ($6.81) and traded as high as GBX 623.40 ($7.60). Informa shares last traded at GBX 618.20 ($7.54), with a volume of 1,826,970 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.84) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, September 30th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 725 ($8.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 640 ($7.80) to GBX 650 ($7.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 700 ($8.54).

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,122.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 568.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.07.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

