Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$20.95 Average PT from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INE shares. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

INE stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.82. The company had a trading volume of 113,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,569. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.66.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

