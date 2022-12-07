Insider Buying: WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Director Purchases 7,690 Shares of Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) Director John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $98,816.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,194.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, John Bolduc purchased 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,970.00.

On Friday, November 18th, John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, John Bolduc acquired 178 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,301.54.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 109,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,910. The company has a market cap of $299.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHF. Raymond James lowered their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 46.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.