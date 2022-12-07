Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 106,006 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 106,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $198,231.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,912,748 shares in the company, valued at $37,236,838.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 2.3 %

DNA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. 21,588,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,253,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

