Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells 706,127 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 706,127 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $437,798.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,305,089 shares in the company, valued at $13,209,155.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $275,000.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 620,033 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $409,221.78.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 713,490 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $527,982.60.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

HYMC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 3,252,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,970,297. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 192.29% and a negative net margin of 205.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 200.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

