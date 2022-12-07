Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells 3,046 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $420.10. The stock had a trading volume of 301,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

