Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells 3,046 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of IDXX traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $420.10. The stock had a trading volume of 301,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
