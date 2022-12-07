Insider Selling: Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) insider B. David Vosburg sold 15,000 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,192,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,963. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Local Bounti Trading Down 6.7 %
NYSE LOCL traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Local Bounti Co. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Local Bounti from $4.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
