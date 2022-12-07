Insider Selling: Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) insider B. David Vosburg sold 15,000 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,192,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,963. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Local Bounti Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE LOCL traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Local Bounti Co. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.66.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Local Bounti from $4.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Local Bounti by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,123,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 56,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Local Bounti by 76.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 927,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Local Bounti by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 172,458 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Local Bounti by 27.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 804,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 171,373 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Local Bounti by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 93,822 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

