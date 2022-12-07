Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CFO Sells 57,592 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) CFO David A. Ottewell sold 57,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $343,824.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 789,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,500.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NovaGold Resources Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 23,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.73. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 45.43, a current ratio of 45.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NG. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
