Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CFO Sells 57,592 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) CFO David A. Ottewell sold 57,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $343,824.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 789,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,500.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 23,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.73. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 45.43, a current ratio of 45.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,097,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,904 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.6% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,211,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,036 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 98.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 949,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,000 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 37.1% in the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,647,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 446,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 46.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NG. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

