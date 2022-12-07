Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $24.54

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.54, but opened at $23.47. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 183 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.44. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Articles

