Interfor (TSE:IFP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.70

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.70 and traded as high as C$25.01. Interfor shares last traded at C$24.32, with a volume of 218,356 shares trading hands.

IFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1.75.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

