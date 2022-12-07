International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.27

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.27 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 135.22 ($1.65). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 134.92 ($1.65), with a volume of 6,560,849 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.19) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 165 ($2.01) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.66) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.38 ($2.11).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.