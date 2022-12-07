International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Trading Down 1.3%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.53. Approximately 114,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 44,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.89% of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

