InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Trading Up 0.6%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 136,904 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,897% from the average daily volume of 6,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 4,629.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 4,263.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45,532 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 112.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

