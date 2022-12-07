Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,994,000 after buying an additional 129,898 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,312. The company has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.07. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $684.07.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,695 shares of company stock worth $7,418,284. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

