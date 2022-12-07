Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 160 ($1.95). 24,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,169. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.81. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 12 month low of GBX 141 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.49). The company has a market capitalization of £162.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1,383.33.

Get Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio alerts:

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.