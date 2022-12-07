Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 160 ($1.95). 24,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,169. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.81. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 12 month low of GBX 141 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 204 ($2.49). The company has a market capitalization of £162.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1,383.33.
About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio
