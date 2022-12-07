Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) Trading Down 2%

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.96 and last traded at $38.96. Approximately 61 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.